Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $57,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4%

TSM opened at $366.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

