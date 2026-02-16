Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,881 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Medtronic worth $65,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: FDA cleared Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS system — an integrated planning, navigation and robotics platform for spine surgery that expands the company’s procedural addressable market and supports hardware/software recurring revenue potential. This is a material product‑launch catalyst for spine and future cranial/ENT applications. PR Newswire

Dividend/income writeups underscore MDT’s ~2.8% yield and ways to generate cash flow; supportive for income investors but a limited driver of near‑term price moves. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and China exposure risks: analysis highlights tariffs and China’s volume‑based procurement (VBP) program as potential headwinds to margins and growth in a key market — a meaningful downside risk that can compress near‑term revenue and investor sentiment. Seeking Alpha

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $99.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

