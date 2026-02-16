Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,091,000 after buying an additional 4,574,598 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,070,000. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. now owns 1,339,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,708,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,990,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $103.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

