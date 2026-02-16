Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,855 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2,065.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $40.00 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.