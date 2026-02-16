YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XYZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XYZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,386 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 7,221 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978. YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.51.
About YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF
