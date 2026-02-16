Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $212.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.63 and its 200 day moving average is $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.