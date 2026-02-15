Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder Sells $177,204.17 in Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 19,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $177,204.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 621,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,052.79. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tredegar Price Performance

TG stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Tredegar Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $303.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tredegar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,302,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 311,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,298 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,214,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tredegar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

