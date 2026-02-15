Julie Bowerman Sells 8,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,152. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The business had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,057,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 579,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Featured Stories

