TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 282,736 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 294.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,736 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment comprises about 1.4% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Flutter Entertainment worth $96,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 6th. Texas Capital raised Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.

FLUT stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average of $235.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 1.88. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a twelve month low of $122.55 and a twelve month high of $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.25. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

