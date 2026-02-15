Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,366 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 1,695 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Melar Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Melar Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Melar Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Melar Acquisition Corp. I has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Melar Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACI. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,245,000.

About Melar Acquisition Corp. I

Melar Acquisition Corp. I is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol MACI. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to identify, merge with or acquire one or more businesses with the goal of completing an initial business combination. As a blank check vehicle, Melar Acquisition Corp. I does not currently conduct operations of its own beyond the pursuit of a qualifying transaction.

