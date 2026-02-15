Short Interest in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Drops By 19.0%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,627 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 4,478 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $166.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRI. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 380,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 60.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,942,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market. The Index contains securities selected for market representation according to geography and property type. All securities in the Index satisfy the Index’s liquidity, price and market capitalization requirements.

