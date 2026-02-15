Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Bought by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 8.1% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

