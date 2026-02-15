AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AT&T were worth $70,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after buying an additional 7,404,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,655,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,247,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,688 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: AT&T CEO John Stankey reiterated a bullish long‑term growth outlook and emphasized the company’s focus on fiber expansion and network competitiveness — supportive for AT&T’s convergence strategy and investor confidence. Read More.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.70 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Arete Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

