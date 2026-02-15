State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $65,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after buying an additional 1,148,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after purchasing an additional 679,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,583,000 after purchasing an additional 988,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

