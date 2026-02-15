State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $65,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after buying an additional 1,148,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after purchasing an additional 679,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,583,000 after purchasing an additional 988,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Citigroup
In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks notes Citigroup trades below peer P/E (12‑month trailing P/E ~10.7x vs. industry ~14.4x), highlighting a valuation discount that could attract value-oriented buyers. Citigroup Trades at a Discount to Industry
- Positive Sentiment: Fed move to ease some supervisory “matters requiring attention” (MRAs) could reduce regulatory overhang for large banks if enacted, a potential tailwind for bank stocks including Citi. Fed Pivots Supervision Toward Core Financial Stability
- Neutral Sentiment: Board set CEO Jane Fraser’s 2025 compensation at $42M; while the pay increase signals board confidence after a strong year, it raises governance/optics questions for some investors. Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser’s Pay Jumped to $42 Million
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi filed to create a 6.5% Series JJ preferred stock — a capital-management move that can bolster loss‑absorbing capital but may limit upside for common shareholders depending on issuance size. Citigroup Establishes New 6.5% Series JJ Preferred Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup rates desk warns markets may be underestimating U.S. inflation risk — commentary that supports Citi’s markets/research franchise but doesn’t directly change fundamentals. Citigroup rates desk says market is too calm about US inflation
- Neutral Sentiment: Former Citigroup Russian unit will rebrand after planned sale (AO Citibank → RenCap Bank). Operationally immaterial for Citi’s core business, but removes a legacy Russia exposure headline. Former Citigroup unit in Russia says it is changing its name to RenCap Bank
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Cantu Ernesto Torres reported large sales on Feb. 13 (43,173 shares at ~$111 and 24,145 shares at ~$111 in separate filings), reducing his holdings materially; heavy insider sales often spook investors even if legally disclosed. Insider Sales by Cantu Ernesto Torres SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide/peer selloff: Citi was part of a broader financial‑stocks pullback (Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi all plunged >5% on Thursday), amplifying downward pressure on Citi shares. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Citigroup All Plunge Over 5%
- Negative Sentiment: “Down since earnings” coverage highlights that Citi’s stock has lagged since its last results (revenue missed consensus even as EPS beat), keeping some momentum investors cautious. Citigroup down 5.4% since last earnings report
Citigroup Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
