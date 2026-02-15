MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Position Raised by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises 3.2% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 46.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 82.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $368.40 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.94 and a 200 day moving average of $341.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -423.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 62,353 shares of company stock worth $25,440,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.