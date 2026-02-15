Short Interest in Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Declines By 40.5%

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 558 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 938 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXGPY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Next from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Next stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. Next has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $101.25.

Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

