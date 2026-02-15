HighTower Advisors LLC Has $180.35 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $180,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 138.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $118.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

