Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.90.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

Wabtec Stock Up 1.1%

WAB stock opened at $256.68 on Thursday. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $441,786.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 118,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,177,816.79. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 2,019 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $433,095.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,277.16. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,673 shares of company stock worth $3,420,576 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,532,000 after buying an additional 493,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wabtec by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,609,000 after acquiring an additional 197,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $659,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Wabtec

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Wabtec reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS and issued upbeat FY‑2026 guidance, supporting near‑term earnings visibility and margin outlook. Read More.

Q4 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Wabtec reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS and issued upbeat FY‑2026 guidance, supporting near‑term earnings visibility and margin outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: $1.2 billion share repurchase authorized — the board approved a buyback that could reduce share count by ~2.9%, a direct EPS support and signal of management confidence. Read More.

$1.2 billion share repurchase authorized — the board approved a buyback that could reduce share count by ~2.9%, a direct EPS support and signal of management confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Dellner Couplers completed — adds safety‑critical passenger‑rail coupler technology and expands Wabtec’s transit product footprint, improving cross‑sell opportunities in passenger systems. Read More.

Acquisition of Dellner Couplers completed — adds safety‑critical passenger‑rail coupler technology and expands Wabtec’s transit product footprint, improving cross‑sell opportunities in passenger systems. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting forecasts and price targets — multiple shops raised estimates and targets after Q4, including material upgrades that can draw buy‑side interest. Read More.

Analysts lifting forecasts and price targets — multiple shops raised estimates and targets after Q4, including material upgrades that can draw buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Composite rating and market sentiment improving — third‑party composite score coverage shows rising quality/strength metrics, which can support momentum flows. Read More.

Composite rating and market sentiment improving — third‑party composite score coverage shows rising quality/strength metrics, which can support momentum flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Large rail orders in the market — major customers (e.g., CSX) are issuing sizable locomotive contracts that expand the addressable market; upside to Wabtec depends on bid wins and delivery timing. Read More.

Large rail orders in the market — major customers (e.g., CSX) are issuing sizable locomotive contracts that expand the addressable market; upside to Wabtec depends on bid wins and delivery timing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum investor pieces highlight Wabtec as a buy candidate — useful for flows but not a fundamental driver by itself. Read More.

Momentum investor pieces highlight Wabtec as a buy candidate — useful for flows but not a fundamental driver by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO insider sale disclosed — Rafael Santana sold ~1,798 shares (~$442k); modest in size versus his total holdings but some traders view insider sales as a caution. Read More.

Wabtec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.