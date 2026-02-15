HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,078 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.40% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Key HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported record new investments of $4.3B in 2025, up 87% year-over-year, with new-portfolio yields above 10.5% and adjusted EPS/ROE improvements cited by management — a clear driver of investor optimism. Business Wire: Q4 & FY2025 Results

Reported record new investments of $4.3B in 2025, up 87% year-over-year, with new-portfolio yields above 10.5% and adjusted EPS/ROE improvements cited by management — a clear driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2028 EPS guidance to $3.50–$3.60, above the consensus (~$3.18), which suggests stronger future earnings and likely helped lift the stock. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Results & Presentation

Company raised FY2028 EPS guidance to $3.50–$3.60, above the consensus (~$3.18), which suggests stronger future earnings and likely helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a small increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.425 (annualized yield ~4.3%), a sign of distribution stability that is supportive for REIT investor demand.

Board approved a small increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.425 (annualized yield ~4.3%), a sign of distribution stability that is supportive for REIT investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Reported revenue of ~$114.8M (well above one cited analyst figure) and provided slide deck/transcript access for the earnings call — helpful for analysts but a mixed read until guidance and portfolio performance are modeled. Slide Deck / Press Release

Reported revenue of ~$114.8M (well above one cited analyst figure) and provided slide deck/transcript access for the earnings call — helpful for analysts but a mixed read until guidance and portfolio performance are modeled. Negative Sentiment: Reported GAAP EPS of $0.63 for the quarter, missing consensus by ~$0.04 — a modest miss that may temper some investor enthusiasm despite strong underlying metrics. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary & Call

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE HASI opened at $39.64 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 11.03.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 46.08%.The firm had revenue of $198.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.