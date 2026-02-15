Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $15.32 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,013 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,373,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,980,000 after buying an additional 450,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,048,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,404,000 after acquiring an additional 448,055 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,281,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,533,000 after purchasing an additional 607,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,939,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, CICC Research lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

