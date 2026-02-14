Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,351,342 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the January 15th total of 697,852 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,052 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 387,052 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

HSDT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 604,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Solana has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $449.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($32.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($50.50) by $17.61. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Solana had a negative return on equity of 699.93% and a negative net margin of 39,358.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solana in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Solana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solana in the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Franchise GP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solana during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non‐invasive neuromodulation platforms designed to enhance neurorehabilitation. Its flagship product, the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®), delivers mild electrical pulses to the tongue to stimulate neural pathways in conjunction with targeted physical therapy. The device is intended to improve neuroplasticity and support recovery in patients with neurological conditions.

The PoNS system is cleared for use in the United States, Canada and the European Union and is prescribed through specialized rehabilitation clinics.

