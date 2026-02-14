Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.24. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 156,774 shares changing hands.
Northern Graphite Trading Up 4.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.
Northern Graphite Company Profile
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec. It also has an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the South Okak nickel-copper-cobalt project located southeast of Voisey's Bay, Labrador.
