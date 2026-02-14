Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.29 and traded as high as C$46.90. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$43.15, with a volume of 241,815 shares traded.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seabridge Gold

In related news, insider Elizabeth K. Fillatre Miller sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.49, for a total value of C$66,727.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,334,914.81. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge’s principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut projects are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada’s ” Golden Triangle “, the Courageous Lake project is in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project is in the Yukon Territory.

