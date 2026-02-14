Short Interest in Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL) Increases By 236.9%

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 239,686 shares, an increase of 236.9% from the January 15th total of 71,136 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,551,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,551,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Happy City in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Happy City
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Happy City Stock Performance
HCHL stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,520. Happy City has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.
Happy City Company Profile
Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors. Our restaurants serves all-you-can-eat Thai and Japanese hotpot to our customers under the brand names “Thai Pot” and “Gyu! Gyu! Shabu Shabu”.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Happy City
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Happy City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.