Short Interest in Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL) Increases By 236.9%

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 239,686 shares, an increase of 236.9% from the January 15th total of 71,136 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,551,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Happy City in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Happy City Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happy City stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Happy City Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:HCHL Free Report ) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Happy City worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HCHL stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,520. Happy City has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Happy City Company Profile

Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors. Our restaurants serves all-you-can-eat Thai and Japanese hotpot to our customers under the brand names “Thai Pot” and “Gyu! Gyu! Shabu Shabu”.

