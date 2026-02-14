Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Declines By 57.7%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,303 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 3,079 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 238,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 82,063 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. 2,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353. The company has a market cap of $49.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.22. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.5912 per share. This represents a yield of 259.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.50%.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research. Its genome sequencing center combines a high-throughput sample preparation facility, a collection of its high-throughput sequencing instruments and a large- scale data center.

