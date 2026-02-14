Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 503 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 924 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pearl Diver Credit Price Performance

Shares of PDCC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.84. 9,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767. Pearl Diver Credit has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Get Pearl Diver Credit alerts:

Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter.

Pearl Diver Credit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Diver Credit

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.6%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pearl Diver Credit stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.37% of Pearl Diver Credit worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pearl Diver Credit

(Get Free Report)

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Diver Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Diver Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.