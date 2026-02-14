Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Aercap comprises approximately 1.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 25.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,243,000 after purchasing an additional 575,320 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aercap by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,093,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,337,000 after acquiring an additional 543,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth $241,392,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,361,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 39.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,192,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,476,000 after purchasing an additional 336,231 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Aercap Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:AER opened at $150.33 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $150.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average is $130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

About Aercap

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

