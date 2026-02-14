Fortress Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,014,000 after buying an additional 149,842,394 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,530,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $336.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $344.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

