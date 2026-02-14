Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,463,776 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the January 15th total of 2,445,502 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,884,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,884,985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nine Energy Service to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NYSE:NINE remained flat at $0.59 during midday trading on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. State Street Corp raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc (NYSE: NINE) is a Houston, Texas–based oilfield services company specializing in completion and production equipment and services for the upstream oil and gas industry. The company traces its roots to the Keane Group, a wireline and completion‐service provider founded in the late 1990s, and was rebranded as Nine Energy Service in 2017 following a corporate realignment. Today, Nine offers an integrated suite of services that spans the full life cycle of a well.

Nine Energy Service’s core offerings include hydraulic fracturing horsepower, high‐pressure fluid pumps, nitrogen pumping units, and sand management systems.

