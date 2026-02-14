Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the quarter. Viasat makes up about 2.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,066,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,541,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after acquiring an additional 351,404 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the third quarter worth about $4,498,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert James Blair sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $80,799.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,961.59. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shawn Lynn Duffy sold 51,480 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $1,872,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,043.98. This represents a 89.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 356,559 shares of company stock worth $13,140,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. Viasat Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

