First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $66.83 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

