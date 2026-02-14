JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $65.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $302,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

