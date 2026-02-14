Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.34 and traded as high as C$15.08. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$15.06, with a volume of 613,446 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FVI shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.45%.The firm had revenue of C$350.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, insider Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.73, for a total transaction of C$96,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,580,036.76. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $687,360. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d'Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.

