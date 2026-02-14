Horizon Wealth Management LLC Invests $17.60 Million in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF $ESPO

Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,000. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF accounts for 2.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESPO. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 311.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter.

ESPO opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $292.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.289 dividend. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

