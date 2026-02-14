Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.98 and traded as high as $40.00. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 17,328 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of -0.05.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of precision drive systems and fluid management products serving the dental, medical, industrial and energy markets. The company specializes in high-speed, brushless micromotors and controllers, as well as pneumatic and fluid control devices, providing both standard and custom-engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers.

Its product portfolio includes high-speed dental handpieces, turbine systems, rotary and reciprocating micro-drives, along with integrated fluid delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.