G2 Capital Management LLC OH Purchases 9,978 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS opened at $75.67 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

