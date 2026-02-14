Cadence Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,613 Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 107,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price target on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $199.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $169.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $170.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $9,764,677.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 982,006 shares in the company, valued at $158,220,806.72. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,438,516 shares of company stock worth $225,026,921. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

