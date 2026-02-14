Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.32.

NYSE:AIG opened at $78.26 on Thursday. American International Group has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 150.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

