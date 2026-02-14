Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Decreased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $60,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $1,236,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $601.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $618.30 and a 200 day moving average of $603.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

