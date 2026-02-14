Horizon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

KCE stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average of $151.65. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $162.25. The company has a market capitalization of $511.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.26.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index consists of companies active in the United States capital markets that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), or another the United States national securities exchange (NASDAQ)/ National Market System (NMS).

