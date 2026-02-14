Short Interest in Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Decreases By 34.8%

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,729 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 27,211 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Rakuten Trading Down 7.5%

OTCMKTS RKUNY opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. Rakuten has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.11.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rakuten will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten’s business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

