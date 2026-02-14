Everest Management Corp. Buys 15,161 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Everest Management Corp. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 2.3% of Everest Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Everest Management Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,071,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,993,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,121,000 after acquiring an additional 815,756 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 193.4% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 376,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 247,902 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,948,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,271,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

