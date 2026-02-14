Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Shares Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 33,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 16,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in Life Science Research Tools and Covid Testing segments. It offers MinION, a portable device for DNA and RNA; GridION, a flexible and self-contained benchtop nanopore sequencer to run and analyse up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk 1C, a nano pore-based sequencer with analysis software and connectivity for self-contained and portable sequencing; Flongle, an adapter for MinION or GridION that enables DNA sequencing or cDNA sequencing on smaller and single-use flow cells; and PromethION 2 Solo, a sequencer for two PromethION flow cells.

