Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Russell 2000 combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection. NTKI was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Nationwide.

