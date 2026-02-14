abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 and last traded at GBX 2.35. Approximately 166,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,885,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.77. The company has a market cap of £8.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33.
abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile
Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth
