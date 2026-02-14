Head-To-Head Analysis: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) & US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for US Foods and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 2 10 0 2.83 Vital Farms 0 2 12 0 2.86

US Foods presently has a consensus target price of $107.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $49.91, indicating a potential upside of 75.67%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than US Foods.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

US Foods has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Farms has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares US Foods and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods 1.71% 18.74% 6.09% Vital Farms 8.50% 20.19% 14.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Foods and Vital Farms”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $39.42 billion 0.57 $494.00 million $2.40 41.63 Vital Farms $606.31 million 2.10 $53.39 million $1.32 21.52

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Vital Farms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of US Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of US Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vital Farms beats US Foods on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

