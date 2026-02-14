Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 8,998 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 798.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 161.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $65.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index consists of common stocks of national money centers and regional banks or thrifts listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or another United States national securities exchange, (NASDAQ)/National Market System (NMS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.