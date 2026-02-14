iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40,410 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $60.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $60.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

