JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,573 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $1,129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,951,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 291,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 372.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 485,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 383,018 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $2,369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,745,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after buying an additional 128,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 5.0%

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

JetBlue Airways News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Zacks raised some medium- and longer-term estimates — including Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS and FY2026 (slightly) and expects FY2028 profitability — which may give investors a constructive read on recovery beyond the next year.

Multiple short-interest filings for February show zero shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — data appears erroneous and is unlikely to be a meaningful market driver. (These filings repeat across Feb. 11–13.)

A law firm (Scott+Scott) has announced an investor investigation into JetBlue's directors and officers for alleged breach of fiduciary duties — this kind of probe can increase legal/ reputational risk and weigh on sentiment until details are clarified.

Zacks cut several near-term and FY2027 EPS estimates (notably Q1 2026, Q1–Q2–Q3/Q4 2027 revisions and a material downgrade to FY2027), signaling weaker near-term profitability expectations that could pressure the stock if guidance or results don't improve.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

