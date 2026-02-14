DDD Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,107 Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOH. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 57,266 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 189.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $51,058.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,563.04. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $164.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $359.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

